Jubilant FoodWorks Limited forays into the FMCG category

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), one of the largest foodservice companies in India and master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, announced its entry into the Rs 500 crore ready-to-cook segment with the launch of a new brand, ‘ChefBoss’.

The ‘ChefBoss’ range of sauces and pastes includes eight different products across two types of cuisines (Indian and Chinese) and will initially be exclusively available for consumers across e-commerce portals. The online sale of products will shortly start with Amazon (National), Flipkart Supermart (NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore) and Milkbasket (NCR). The brand plans to expand product availability by adding more e-commerce platforms as well as retailing through supermarkets and hypermarkets in the near future.

ChefBoss has been built on the insight that consumers are looking to explore and add more cuisines to their home cooking. The brand’s endeavour is to solve problems around cuisine exploration, by making this quick and easy for consumers. Thus all solutions under ChefBoss are easy to make in 2 or 3 steps and take just anywhere between 5-15 minutes. Furthermore, ChefBoss provides a complete solution with only vegetables, paneer or chicken to be added from the consumers end.

The launch targets modern Indian consumers who enjoy trying different cuisines at home.The product ranges from Indian cuisine solutions such as Hyderabadi Biryani paste, Lucknowi Biryani paste, Makhani gravy and Bhuna gravy. Chinese cuisine solutions include Manchurian cooking sauce, Schezwan cooking sauce, Hot Garlic cooking sauce and Honey Chilli stir fry sauce and dip. The product range comes in convenient sizes of 150 gm to 200 gm, and competitively priced between Rs 75 -100 per pack. In the coming days brand will be promoted on various social media sites like Facebook and Instagram.

Commenting on the launch, Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said,” We are delighted to enter the Indian FMCG segment with ‘ChefBoss’. This brand is based on our sound understanding of the Indian consumers’ taste preferences and our commitment to provide the best quality products. Our research suggests that consumer now, more than ever before, are looking to explore and add new dishes to their cooking. We believe ready to cook products that are quick and easy to make, are the right solution to aide consumers in the endeavor to broaden their culinary expertise.”

Sharing his views at the launch, Vikran Sabherwal, Senior Vice President – New Business, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “The demand for ready-to-cook food products has been increasing over the last few years on account of busier lifestyles of consumers and their desire to explore different cuisines at home. During COVID we have seen an acceleration of this trend and therefore an exponential growth in demand for ready to cook products. With the launch of ChefBoss, we aim to fulfil our consumers’ demand to enjoy various cuisines in a quick and easy format.”