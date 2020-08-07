Tata Trent Ltd. launches Landmark Xcite, a new concept store

Trent Ltd. from Tata Group, is all set to create a new wave in retail sector as it launched a whole new innovative concept store under the name Landmark Xcite.

The new format brings together a new brand identity along with X, which is a unisex abstract human form representing gender less, colourless and everyone who has a creative spirit, a new logo and a new brand design.

Spread across 5,000 sq. ft., this new store in Andheri, Mumbai is designed to unify, celebrate and promote creativity, innovation and fun and will target Gen Z’s, millennials and customers with an appetite for Insta-friendly hangout spots.

Speaking on the launch of Landmark Xcite, Ekta Saran, Head, Landmark Xcite said, “Trent Group has always innovated and tested new opportunities. It is a special occasion for us as we introduce a new concept store with Landmark Xcite which would stand out. A new set of customers, Gen Z and millennials, are emerging and this concept store is designed to engage with these target audience for a long term. As we unveil Landmark Xcite, we take another step towards staying committed to our promise of providing unique, innovative and offbeat experiences to our customers. We are planning to launch three more Landmark Xcite stores by the end of 2020.”

This store has many additions to the brand’s portfolio to cater to the growing demands of discerning customer. One can now choose from an array of products, from categories such as tech, games, books, stationary, décor, t-shirts, beauty, accessories and much more. The store will also house a curated range of products with icon X, which is sure to elevate moods and create an exciting, vibrant environment. With its diverse range of products and own merchandise, The brand will offer an unparalleled shopping experience to its customers.

Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer, Landmark Xcite further added, ‘Fun was the big idea when we started designing the store, oriented on the twin axis of innovation and best experience. We decided to be fixated on style, Insta-selfie friendly locations, new experience and super value. Our aim is to consciously add excitement and surprise to everyday using our icon X. We will create a community table that will allow customers to play board games, chill, catch up on trends and discover themselves. This concept store will flex its product offer basis what’s trending on the street and fill happiness in shopping bags. The store surely will resonate with the brand’s promise of adding excitement to everyday life.’

The story of X unfolds 1,000 lightyears away in the landmark universe. It is a fantasy land where unexpected is the norm and stereotypes in genders, beliefs, colors and races cease to exist. The land is inhabited by Xcites, who are bubbly jelly like shape-shifters with a human like resemblance. They are dynamic and adaptive. Among the Xcites, Mr.X, a jelly good fellow, is here on Earth to let humans experience the buzz of the Landmark Universe in an Xciting way.

“From conceptualization to delivery, this store was brought to life in six months flat. Piyush Bhandari & Tuhin Roy from Jumping Goose, a Bangalore based creative agency, along with Trent Ltd. imagined the entire concept of this retail store and with the help of Roma Desai from Creer Consulting the store design was put to life. It was a great experience to work with such young, dynamic and talented companies,” added Naidu.

The concept and idea was to create a store that has a flow and will make customer experience everything be it technology, beauty, fashion, décor or gaming. The new store, with its youthful radiance, has everything to pump up your new room. Keeping in mind the current times, store has taken extra precautions to ensure safety of its valued customers.

Store’s pricing strategy is extremely attractive: products from Rs 99 – Rs 499 are at the most competitive level and trusted for innovation, fun and value with no compromise to authenticity. Products from Rs 599 to Rs 999 represent mid-tier that is a cool balance of trendy lifestyle products with great value. The price bracket above Rs 999 would include products in the top price tier and shall ideally be a series of stunning products in tandem with latest trends.

The new concept store is not just inviting, comfortable and cosy, but everything about this store will make visitors take notice, starting from the store sign, eye-catching pricing communication, quirky in-store signage, trail rooms and checkout counter. This store is also a perfect location for those who are on a continuous hunt for ‘insta-friendly’ locations. To add to the extraordinary experience and vibe, customers can pamper their passion with exciting offerings at different zones within newly launched store.