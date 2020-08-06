British retailer Marks & Spencer launches e-commerce sites in Bahrain and Oman. Part of Al-Futtaim in the region, Marks & Spencer’s brand-new e-commerce sites in Bahrain and Oman offer customers access to more than 27,500 products across womenswear, menswear, kids wear and homeware as well as thousands of additional lines exclusively found online.

The new websites, accessible in English and Arabic, offer customers a new way to shop with Marks & Spencer as they feature prices in Bahraini Dinars and Omani. The online sites also offer local payment options including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, PayPal and cash on delivery.

Other features include quick navigation and search, making it easy for shoppers to find what they want. Customers can conveniently shop while on the move with the website being fully optimised for both mobile and tablet devices.

As Marks & Spencer launches e-commerce sites in Bahrain and Oman, Nick Batey, General Manager, Marks & Spencer MENA, said, “Online shopping continues to grow in popularity as customers look for more choice and better convenience. The new flagship websites deliver a more compelling browsing and shopping experience. Customers in Bahrain and Oman will find the best of what Marks & Spencer has to offer across clothing and home – whenever and wherever suits them.”

The launch of the new e-commerce sites is in line with Marks & Spencer’s international growth strategy, as the brand continues to reach customers through its fully localised websites and aims to provide a more inviting and inspiring online shopping experience.