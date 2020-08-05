D2C innerwear brand Almo launched in India

In the Indian men’s innerwear market, comfort is the most oversold yet the least revelled attribute of innerwear. The existing choice of innerwear, for most consumers, is based more on their propensity to pay rather than the product or brand’s USP.

Almo Wear was launched in 2020 as an attempt to change this perception by building an innerwear experience. Bringing Italian style and minimalism to the Indian market, Almo Wear puts together timeless designs and innovative fabric. The target customers are those looking for a more aspirational alternative with premium quality and comfort at a reasonable price. Unlike most competitors in the Premium Digital First segment,

Almo Wear offers two different fibre based fabric with unique propositions; GOTS certified Organic Cotton and TENCELTM Modal Micro.

The Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS) approved organic cotton range is a sustainable twist on conventional cotton innerwear. Not only has the brand ensured that this fabric is softer than conventional cotton, but Organic Cotton production allows for 88 percent lower water consumption along with a considerable energy-positive impact on the environment.

The second range introduced by Almo Wear has been crafted with Austrian TENCELTM Modal Micro fibers sourced from European beechwood forests. Adding to this, the revolutionary Siro Spinning method gives the fibers an additional fineness and makes them lighter. The result is a lush, ultra-soft (3 times softer than cotton), stretchable fabric with higher moisture-wicking capabilities allowing comfort and freshness like never before.

In addition to the individual benefits attributed to the fabrics, Almo Wear uses Swiss Textile Innovator, HEIQ’s revolutionary technology to incorporate enhanced odour control and an anti-microbial finish. This makes the products perfect for wearing in the tropical climate in India.

Apart from being available at www.almowear.com, Almo Wear range is also available on all major market places with pan India delivery.