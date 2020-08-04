The Phoenix Mills Limited to reopen its retail malls in Maharashtra

The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML), India’s largest retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator, announced the reopening of its three flagship retail malls in Maharashtra as per the Unlock 3.0 guidelines of the Government of Maharashtra.

PML will be welcoming customers back across its flagship properties in the state, Palladium and High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai, and Phoenix Marketcity in Pune, beginning August 5.

Commenting on the announcement, Rashmi Sen, Chief Operations Officer – Malls, The Phoenix Mills, “The Phoenix Mills Limited and our brand partners welcome Maharashtra State Government’s decision to reopen malls and shopping centres. The decision will give a much-needed boost to the state’s retail industry. This is a positive step towards rekindling India’s consumption story. Our malls have incorporated the highest quality SOPs to ensure the safety of our customers, retail partners and employees across our properties. We are fully prepared to welcome our guests with the new safe shopping experience.”

Comprising a large chunk of the organized retail sector, malls and shopping complexes provide vital support to India’s consumption economy. However, in recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic has created fundamental shifts in consumer behaviour, especially related to shopping. People look forward to higher hygiene standards, minimal contact service, and enhanced responsibility while shopping after the lockdown. Malls are ensuring a ‘safe shopping’ experience for their patrons by implementing strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the virus’s spread

Rashmi Sen, further added, “As part of our safety SOPs, we have set up stringent protocols to limit the number of customers at retail stores, restrooms, and elevators. Our malls have implemented globally-accepted safety features such as a crowd density control system at mall entry, UV Scanning Systems at mall entry points for handbags, UV Boxes for sanitizing shopping bags, and sanitization mats at mall entry points for sanitising footwear. Wearing of masks, temperature checks at the mall entrances, social distancing using floor markers and sanitizers at strategic locations will be strongly enforced across the malls. The mall management has provisioned for contactless digital payment methods at all touchpoints i.e. stores, parking, F&B stores, and food courts. Each mall has also set up an isolation room and an ambulance for contingencies. We have ensured all measures to ensure the safety of customers in a safe shopping zone.”

The Phoenix Mills has adopted several measures across its malls to meet the new operational standards of quality and safety. These will be implemented across customers, retail partners and employees ensuring a safe shopping experience for all.