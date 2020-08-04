Amazon aims to hire ‘many more’ people in India

Amazon is planning to get more sellers on board as the company focuses on digitising a lot of micro, small and medium-sized businesses in India and hiring many more people, a top company executive has said.

During an earnings call with investors on Thursday, David Fildes, Director-Investor Relations at Amazon said that the company was putting a lot of focus on the India market.

His comments came on the heels of the company’s announcement last week about its plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in the country ahead of the festive season.

With the new additions, Amazon.in will have more than 60 warehouses, or fulfillment centres, in 15 states, with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet.

With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centres, the company said it was looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay.

On Thursday, Brian Olsavsky, Chief Financial Officer at Amazon said that the company will make investment on Prime benefits in India.

Olsavsky also announced that Amazon will host Prime Day in Q4 this year rather than Q3 as it has been in prior years.

“The one exception is Amazon India, which will host Prime Day on August 6 and August 7,” Olsavsky said.

“With the expanded network of more than 60 fulfilment centres, we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay,” Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon India, said in a statement last week.

“Our investment in infrastructure and technology is to provide sellers with closer access to Amazon’s fulfillment offerings, customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products and help ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation and logistics,” Saxena added.