N9 World Technologies announces Swiss antiviral performance for India with global antimicrobial reach 

N9 World Technologies, India signed an agreement with Consolidated Pathways Inc., USA to incorporate unique Swiss antiviral and antimicrobial technologies into sustainable, cost effective custom blends for the textile industry.

N9’s special offerings provide antiviral performance against the coronavirus bringing proven hygiene function and material protection to the textile industry.

Based in Michigan, Midland USA, Consolidated Pathways is a brand and technical representative for Sanitized® products, and supports the advancement of the trusted Sanitized® quality seal and related branding concepts to the global textile industry.

Consolidated Pathways is partnering with N9 World Technologies in support of its antiviral and antimicrobial custom blended products that, when properly applied can utilize the highly regarded Sanitized® quality seal.

N9 World Technologies Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Resil Chemicals, is based in Bengaluru, India and is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals in antibacterial, cooling and dynamic drying technologies. It enjoys the trust of over 150 brands and retailers in India for its products like COOLITTM, NeudriTM, N9 Pure SilverTM, etc. This partnership will now allow both companies to offer unique performance benefit platforms to the global textile industry.

Vikram Rao, Managing Director of N9 World Technologies said, “With this partnership, N9 World Technologies is now a ‘one-stop-shop’ for global brands and retailers who are seeking innovative and sustainable speciality finishes for their textile products. A worldwide business development team is already in place for marketing and servicing customers with these proven technologies with global regulatory approvals.”

James Krueger, CEO of Consolidated Pathways added, “We are excited to partner with N9 World Technologies. This partnership provides a unique combination of technologies, market information and expertise that can help brands and retailers enhance their products in ways that are meaningful to consumers.”

To find out more about these antiviral and branding programs that are unique to N9 World Technologies please contact:

Manish Khambe, Head – Business Development, N9 World Technologies Pvt Ltd, manish@resil.com, www.n9world.com

Prem Sadhwani, Business Development, Consolidated Pathways, Inc. premsadhwani@consolidatedpathways.com