Mother Dairy introduces breads

With changing lifestyle creating significant awareness for convenience food, the humble bread loaf has risen in popularity to occupy a permanent place in pantries of every household.

Alive towards its consumers, Mother Dairy, the most diversified dairy brand in India, announced its entry in breads category, as a quick and nutritious option for breakfast staple. The leading dairy brand has further expanded its breakfast basket with its own range of sandwich bread, brown bread and a first in the category milk and fruit bread for kids. The newly introduced range also strengthens the breakfast portfolio as a source of protein with low fat content.

Mother Dairy is the only dairy company in the country to offer products spanning across fruits, vegetables, edible oils, milk and dairy products and packaged sweets to the consumers. With trust as one of its core values, Mother Dairy has always believed in serving pure and holistic food options.

The bread launch comes close on the heels of the successful Haldi Milk, which is a testimony to Mother Dairy’s agility and consumer-centric approach when it comes to product innovation. Consumer has always been at the centre for the brand and the company stands for its values of trust, care, love, and warmth.

“To leverage the existing robust network of booths across Delhi NCR, Mother Dairy is bringing nutritious, safe and good quality range of breads to its consumers of the region as a convenient food option for all age groups,” Sangram Chaudhary, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd. said about the launch.

“Apart from convenience, bread is also considered a staple food option for breakfast as it is ready to eat. Mother Dairy already offers milk, butter, cheese, curd and fruits. With bread, we also want to raise awareness about breakfast and how it is the most important meal of the day. It has been found that one out of four Indians in metro cities, skip breakfast, which could lead to chronic diseases,” he added.

The bread range in Phase – I will be available at approximately 1,800 exclusive outlets of Mother Dairy and Safal F&V across Delhi NCR.

“The bread market in India is localized due to logistical and supply chain issues. With Mother Dairy this has never been a challenge because of our existing network. Hence, having a bread in our kitty was a natural fit,” Chaudhary further added.

Additionally, the company is also exploring at a larger bakery play.