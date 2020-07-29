Nexus Malls to introduce contactless dining and take-aways

With malls operating under specific safety guidelines issued by the government for the past one month now, social distancing has become a key concern for all the food vendors at the food courts. To help their customers avoid queues and chaos in such areas, Gurugram-based O2O commerce and fintech platform DotPe has partnered with Nexus Malls.

The platform is currently offering its digital ordering solutions fully integrated with a payment gateway to 30 food vendors across 3 major malls, Ahmedabad One, The Mall of Amritsar and Elante, Chandigarh’s food courts and is planning to get more brands onboard.

A technology startup provides neo digital transformation and commerce solutions to restaurants and F&B brands. By offering its QR code and WhatsApp based SCAN-ORDER-PAY solution, direct communication and digital ordering management technology to them, it can assist food courts to ensure streamlined business operations while following the social distancing norms and make customers feel safe through minimal human touch while ordering and settling the bill. Malls will have a common QR code across various floors of the mall whereas the floor managers and operations team will be guiding the customers on how to use it.

Guests can scan the QR code placed on the tables from their own mobile phones and view the menu of all the restaurants through their phone browsers just like an e-commerce catalogue. They can order from the catalogue while remaining seated at the food court or walking through the mall corridors while shopping and also make the payment through the phone using any medium including UPI. The order-related communication will further happen over the guests’ WhatsApp number. Once the orders are ready, guests can simply pick their orders from the counters of the food vendor and either dine in there or take away.

Jayen Naik, Senior Vice President, Operations and Projects at Nexus Malls, said, “At Nexus Malls, safety of our patrons, retailers and staff is paramount. We are working with all our retail partners to ensure the experience at our malls is as contactless as possible. With DotPe, we have found a reliable partner who is able to provide a contactless food ordering platform across our malls wherever dine-in is permissible.’’