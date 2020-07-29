McDonald’s India – North & East introduces 100 pc contactless ordering to make dine-in and takeaway safer for customers

McDonald’s India – North & East has introduced 100 percent contactless ordering across its select restaurants in Delhi NCR, as a part of its commitment to the safety and wellness of its customers. The contactless ordering service will be available in select McDonald’s restaurants across the North and East region by the end of July.

The contactless ordering ensures zero contact experience for customers, covering the entire ordering process that includes access to the menu on mobile phones by scanning a QR code, enabling pre-ordering option and cashless payment. In their subsequent visits, customers can place their order even before they arrive at the restaurant, and choose to dine-in or takeaway, as per their convenience. Further, the brand has introduced the global ‘Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in our restaurants.

Talking about contactless ordering, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL, said, “The pandemic is reshaping the way we serve our customers and we are transforming our operations with a strong focus on the safety and wellness of our customers and employees. These extreme times have also resulted in adoption of a technology-driven, mobile-centric approach where customers prefer contactless experience using digital payments. To address this growing need, we have introduced contactless ordering for our customers, keeping their safety and wellness as our top most priority. This new feature will allow our customers to place the order ahead of their visit, making our services even more convenient and safer with no waiting in the queues. Through these measures, we want to reassure our customers about the safety of our food and services so that they can once again look forward to enjoying their favourite McDonald’s menu items without any worry.”