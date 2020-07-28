Pacific Mall welcomes back customers with safe shopping modes

Dehradun, Pacific Mall has reopened its doors after lockdown with strict SOPs and guidelines to deliver their customers a safe shopping experience. Brands and retail stores in full consonance with the mall authorities’ efforts and the prevalent consumer sentiment have rolled out offers like never before.

International brands like Adidas, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Only, Marks& Spencer, USPA, Arrow, and Louis Philippe are offering attractive offers and discounts upto 50 percent and free products on a minimum shopping amount, to attract the consumers and give them a retail experience like never before.

All the shoppers and staffers have to go through daily temperature checks and wear masks. Contactless sanitizers are installed at entry points, disinfection of common touch point at regular intervals in common area, controlled customer entry at mall and each store, immersive disinfection of air conditioning and fresh air system, encouragement of social distancing practices on floors, inside elevators and on escalators, alternate seating arrangements in all Food & Beverage outlets, etc are some of the additional preventive steps taken by mall authorities.

Mall authorities have made the retailers and other management personnel aware of keeping a check on guidelines being followed. Educational messages through online and offline platforms on COVID-19 by use of two characters Harry and Jazz – live size cutouts, social media animations, etc are being carried out. Pacific Mall has also partnered up with a reputed hospital for training and support, and regular checks for strict adherence and action wherever required.

Along with the fine and secure retail experience, encouraging cashless payment methods at all stores and food court counters, parking. Plexi Glass screens at the checkout/payment terminals to avoid direct contact between customers and staff, as an extra precaution.

Commenting on the reopening of malls Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group said, “We are thankful to government for granting us the permission to reopen, and to brands for collaborating with us in terms of safety guidelines. We have tried our best in creating a safe haven for shopping and will continue to revise our standards as per visitors’ feedback and official guidelines. Business in malls is at 20-30 percent of sales registered in the same period a year ago. Recovery is expected to come around soon, as retailing in India is likely to get acceleration during the festive months.”