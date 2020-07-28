Kiehl’s Since 1851 goes online with its e-commerce website

Kiehl’s Since 1851, the New York City-based apothecary and creator of fine quality skin and hair care has launched its first-ever e-commerce website in India, kiehls.in.

The website was launched in June with an aim to cater to all skin-care needs of the Indian consumer with effective and tested dermatologist solutions and men’s grooming ranges in addition to the iconic formulas like Calendula Range, Clearly Corrective Range etc. The new e-boutique is intuitive, user-friendly and aspires to replicate the Kiehl’s experience digitally.

With a sophisticated user-interface designed to make shopping online a fulfilling experience, the website is optimized for mobile phones and desktops. To make the browsing and navigation process simpler for the consumer, the e-boutique gives various into separate sections such as bestsellers, new arrivals, brightening, anti-ageing, and gifts.

Some of the key features of the newly launched website include Kiehl’s Koncierge and Healthy Routine Finder along with the exciting Always on Offers functionality.

– Kiehl’s Koncierge is a live chat feature that provides e-consultations and elevates the online customer experience through complimentary and individualized skincare consultations by providing them with tailor made skins solutions according to the concerns shared with the E-Kiehl’s Customer Representatives. The Chat facility is from Monday-Friday, 10 am – 4 pm.

– Always On Offers: The brand has always embraced its patrons through various exclusive online offers on every purchase and continues to do the same on its digital platform through the Always on Offer functionality. This offering enables consumers to have access to their favourite Kiehl’s products and exciting offers whenever they visit the site. The driving force of Kiehl’s vision is the ‘try before you buy’ initiative, which allows clients to try products before they purchase. The brand continues to uphold the policy with its e-boutique by offering complimentary samples and free shipping pan India on every order.

– Healthy Routine Finder is another key feature where one can take a quiz to find skincare solutions best suited to their needs. This tool is broadly categorised into two parts which suggest simple and advanced routines respectively.

With respect to the launch of the website, Shikhee Agrawal, AVP, Kiehl’s India said, “We are ecstatic to bring finest apothecary skincare right at the doorstep as it is no surprise that skincare is self-care, that’s why we bring you the opportunity to experience luxury skincare from the comfort of your house. India being a diverse country, we aim to cater to different skin types in varied weather conditions and skin concerns by providing efficacious solutions and customised regimes. As Kiehl’s recapitulates to connect generations through memories, tradition and skincare with its time-proven formula, we are indeed grateful to embark on this journey with you, digitally. Nothing says, ‘I care’, more than good skincare itself.”