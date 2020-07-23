Phoenix Mills and Dineout take the customer experience a notch higher by introducing contactless dining experience in malls in Maharashtra

The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML), India’s largest retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator, announced a partnership with the tech platform Dineout to offer a contactless dining experience to customers at restaurants, cafés, and food courts in Phoenix Mills properties, including High Street Phoenix and Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai, and in Pune.

With this feature Phoenix aims to ensure comfort and convenience to consumers by offering a seamless dining experience. It will enable the customers to pre-book a table, view digital menus, place order over their phone, make digital payments and share feedback online. The customers can choose from a wide range of 100+ dining options available at these malls.

The contactless technology will redefine the dining experience within malls, and is a key initiative introduced by the mall management to reduce the human interaction, maintain social distancing and ensure overall safety of our patrons. The table management software that it incorporates will enable restaurants to manage their operations at 50 percent staff capacity. Furthermore, it will allow customers to:

– To reserve a table at their desired restaurants pre-order their meal and place a second round of orders via digital menu, thereby cutting the wait time.

– Check the hygiene, safety measures, and ratings for the outlet.

– Give feedback to the restaurant.

– Make digital payments

Shoppers looking for takeaways can now simply pre-order their desired food, collect the items from the respective outlet, and check out by paying digitally through their smartphone. This will ensure a smooth, quick, contact-free and safe transaction – which is important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the partnership, Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & Co-founder, Dineout, said, “In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, our contactless technology is particularly relevant as it facilitates a minimum-contact dining experiences and makes it #SafeToEatOutin malls. Moreover, it is extremely convenient to be able to do everything with a few short clicks on your smartphone.”

Rajendra Kalkar, President West, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, said, “We have adopted world-class SOPs at all our properties to ensure safety and hygiene. Contactless dining is not only convenient in general, but also necessary in the present situation. It augments the other precautionary measures we are taking at our malls, to guard against COVID-19. We have modified our plans, trained our partners, and implemented the best practices for this. We are excited to welcome guests into a new and safe shopping environment that they can trust.”

In addition to India’s first end-to-end contactless dining suite, Dineout is also offering Restaurant Safety Kits and is facilitating hygiene certification for restaurants through a licensed lab to ensure that they meet the required hygiene benchmarks before resuming services. Diners can view certified restaurants and their respective audit ratings on the Dineout app to make informed decisions – something that will help them rebuild their confidence in outdoor dining in a post-COVID world.