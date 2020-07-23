MaxWholesale to offer essential mobile accessories for Kirana stores and their customers

MaxWholesale, leading B2B e-commerce platform, has partnered with UltraProlink, a front-running electronics brand that offers top-quality mobile accessories.

Through this partnership, MaxWholesale aims to expand the assortment of product categories that its partner Kirana stores offer their customers, while also strengthening its own value proposition.

The COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns have caused numerous mobile stores to remain shut. On the other hand, since citizens are staying home and relying on their personal electronics for work/entertainment, the need for accessories is increasing by the day. With its latest partnership with UltraProlink, MaxWholesale is poised to bridge this gap and empower Kirana stores to provide these essential items to their customers.

Speaking on the partnership, Pankaj Mirchandani, CEO UltraProlink, said, “Since its inception, UltraProlink has been offering superior quality products under the Audio, Connect, Power and Enhance segments. We pride ourselves on our Made-in-India products that are an ode to the country’s Local for Vocal initiative. As the demand for accessories such as mobile chargers, charging cables, etc. continues to skyrocket, entering the FMCG sector was the next natural progression for us. We are delighted to partner with MaxWholesale, which mirrors our vision to make essential products more accessible to people via their local Kirana stores. Due to its robust tech platform, MaxWholesale makes an ideal partner for our foray into the FMCG sector and unlock our next phase of growth.”

Samarth Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO said, “At MaxWholesale, our overarching goal is to facilitate the growth and development of local Kirana stores. Partnering with UltraProlink is the perfect step to allow Kirana stores to taste a new product category that does not require in-depth technical knowledge to sell and is highly in-demand during the current times. For Kirana store customers, this is an opportunity to forego the trip to specialty stores and buy their mobile accessories from their trusted neighborhood Kirana shop. We are excited to see how this partnership pans out and benefits all stakeholders involved.”

Through MaxWholesale, UltraProlink’s products will be initially available in Delhi and Guugram with plans to reach more cities in the near future. The brand will leverage its hub and spokes model to make the products available in a large area throughout the country. While acting as a channel for Kirana stores will remain its key priority, MaxWholesale will continue to foray into new categories such as confectionery, sweets, etc, based on consumer demand. In doing so, it will continue to provide prolific growth avenues for its partner Kirana stores while offering the utmost convenience to their consumers.