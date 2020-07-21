Indian sellers log exports worth over US$ 2 bn on Amazon

Indian sellers, including MSMEs, have recorded total sales worth over US$ 2 billion through the Amazon Global Selling programme.

In January this year, Amazon had pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025 helping Indian businesses grow by selling online worldwide.

According to Amazon, its global selling programme currently enables more than 60,000 Indian exporters to sell ‘Made in India’ products to customers worldwide through its 15 international websites in countries such as the US, the UK, the UAE, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

On Monday, Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled the Amazon India ‘Exports Digest 2020’.

Speaking on the occasion, he noted that the MSME sector “is a major job creator and the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing over 28 percent to India’s GDP and about 48 percent to the country’s exports”.

“They will continue to play a critical role in the country’s economic revival and help overcome the current pandemic.”

Gadkari said that exports are a key priority for the government and the Centre is focused on supporting the Indian MSMEs to be more successful in the international markets and increasing their share of exports to 60 percent.

On the Amazon Global Selling programme, Amit Agarwal, Senior VP and Country Head Amazon India, said: “The programme is rapidly boosting exports from India and helping build global Indian brands. We will continue to make exports easy for Indian entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes and fulfill our pledge of enabling $10 billion in e-commerce exports by 2025.”