2,000 multi-brand retail outlets to be opened in Haryana under cooperative dept

Under the aegis of Haryana”s Cooperative Department, 2,000 multi-brand retail outlets will be opened in the state to encourage young entrepreneurs, Haryana Chief Minister said on Sunday.

According to a PTI report: Khattar said that through the cooperative department the state government is coming out with a new brand ‘’ under which 2,000 multi-brand retail outlets will be set up. These outlets will have products from state”s own brand as well as items from other states like dairy products, fruit juices, bottled water, items prepared from Self Help Groups etc.

He said more warehousing facilities will be set up, dryer units will be increased, infrastructure for agricultural products will be increased.