JioMart launches mobile app

Reliance-owned online grocery delivery service JioMart has launched its app for both Android and iOS users.

In addition to the app launch, JioMart is now providing free delivery on all orders. Earlier, only orders worth Rs 750 and above were eligible for free delivery.

The roll-out of JioMart apps comes shortly after RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced the availability of the platform in beta mode in 200 cities across the country. He further said that JioMart was handling a total of 2,50,000 transactions every day since the beginning of the pilot programme.

Ambani said that JioMart and WhatsApp will be working closely to create “growth and opportunities” for small merchants and kirana shops.