Most online customers prefer prepaid orders amid pandemic

As concerns of COVID-19 infection rise amid the pandemic, majority of the customers on e-commerce platforms prefer prepaid orders over cash-on-delivery, according to a report.

The report prepared by ClickPost along with Dr Vaidya’s, says that with rising prepaid orders, companies are restricting cash-on-delivery services based on specific factors.

“With 52 percent orders being prepaid, companies are using this opportunity to restrict cash-on-delivery based on specific factors,” it said.

Apart from the detail of whether the location is in the green, orange or red zone, the companies also decide regarding the cash-on-delivery service on the basis of pin codes, product category, customer profile, order value and courier partner’s ability to handle cash.

It further said that the companies are rapidly onboarding new courier partners, including regional players, to keep service ability high.

Companies are also working closely with suppliers to ensure availability and safety of inventory.

Unpredictability in the supply chain has led to a spike in adoption of machine-learning driven ‘supply-chain delay prediction engines’, the report said.