JioMart-WhatsApp to power small merchants’ growth: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio’s new commerce platform JioMart and Whatsapp will be working closely to create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and kirana shops, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday.

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp, which is immensely popular in India, has been testing a payments platform in India for quite some time now.

“Over 400 million WhatsApp users in India bring unique value to our partnership,” Ambani said at the company’s first annual general meeting.

In India, there are more than 15 million monthly WhatsApp Business app users.

“Both Facebook and Jio share a strong vision for digitally empowering consumers as well as small businesses and entrepreneurs across India,” the RIL Chairman said.

In April, Facebook had announced a US$ 5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms.

RIL on Wednesday also said that that Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for an equity stake of 7.73 percent.