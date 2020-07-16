Crea launches Mad Masks

Crea Worldwide, an innovation first manufacturing company that manufactures high end lifestyle bags, PPE Kits and coveralls and tactical gear, launched protective mask brand, Mad Mask. Mad Masks sells over 1,500 SKUs through its online store with a vision to get every citizen to wear a mask to keep themselves safe.

The brand has sold over 1,000 masks in beta phase without any marketing and promotions; getting interest from Tier 1 to Tier 3 towns and cities. The masks are washable and reusable thus leading to zero biomedical waste, another concern that Crea wants to address through Mad Masks.

On the launch, Upkar Sharma, Founder & CEO, Crea Worldwide, opined, “Enforcement is not any easy, but when one gives the freedom to express themselves through a creative expression or showcasing their creative vibe, enforcement has a very different viewpoint. At Crea, we want people to be safe by protecting themselves. While we work hard on ensuring the medical standard of masks, we want the youth, the workforce, the parents and their kids to wear masks. While safety is first, we want to bring out the cool quotient of our generations.”

All masks have been created with a certified usage of the fabric and have in them 3 layers as follows:

– Outer Layer – Breathable fine soft touch polyester

– Filtration Layer – 25-30 GSM Meltblown Composite Material

– Inner Layer – Soft and Premium Poly Cotton Anti Microbial finish, Silicon washed fabric.

The masks come in six different shapes and three sizes, starting from junior to large starting at Rs 299. Mad Masks makes it easier for anyone to pick up a mask of the right shape or pick a design from over 590 designs that are available. The brand is shipping in India currently and aims to be a market leader in the mask category as a brand this fiscal year.

Recently, Crea was awarded a grant of Rs 41 lakh from Marico Innovation Foundation for ‘Innovate2Beat’ challenge and emerged as front-runner with their ingenious PPE solutions for their hydrophobic and breathable PPE solutions and coveralls.