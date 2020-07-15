Tynimo rolls out digital vending machine for safety essentials at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Tynimo, a lifestyle retail brand has installed a first of its kind vending machine stocked with safety essentials at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The machine has been installed at The Departure Hall, offering a contactless and convenient experience for travellers to buy masks, gloves, sanitizers and other essential safety products.

The vending machine by Tynimo will be stocked with essentials such as 4 layer designer protection masks, 100 ML hand sanitizers, pen shaped hand sanitizers and nitrile protection gloves. Travellers can pay for the products using any digital payment methods. The machine has an automatic sanitiser dispenser to sanitise hands before and after purchase.

Commenting on this new initiative, Vaibhav Jain, CEO & Founder, Tynimo said “ In a post COVID-19 world, there is definitive behavioural change in the way people travel. In an effort to promote safe and convenient travel experiences, we have introduced our first Tynimo vending machine at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. If any traveller has missed carrying a sanitizer or a mask, this is an easy, contactless and seamless way to purchase the required safety essentials without any face to face interaction”

The products are priced between Rs 50 to Rs 150. In the coming months, Tynimo plans to install more vending machines at the airport, at IT parks, malls, metro stations and railways stations.