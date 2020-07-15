Cornitos launches e-commerce website

Cornitos launched e-commerce website with an aim to offer easy and safe accessiblity to its customers. The website is live and provides customers with a variety of choices to choose from the wide range of products starting from Nachos Crisps, Taco Shells, Dips, Tortilla Wraps, Nuts & Seeds and Combo Packs.

Commenting on the launch of the website, Vikram Agarwal, Managing Director, GHFPL said, “We are really excited to launch Cornitos website as it is the easiest and safest platform for our customers to buy our products. Cornitos, as a brand has always worked for its customers, and in this crucial time, it was vital for us to think about their health and safety. Also, we have reformed our business model and website launch is a part of our post COVID strategy. This one-stop-shop approach makes it easier for us to delight our customers with the entire array of delicious flavors and products. In the pilot phase, Cornitos e-delivery orders will be shipped within Delhi-NCR and in early August we plan to initiate PAN India delivery. All the products will be delivered with all safety precautions like sanitation of packages, cashless payment, and contactless delivery”.

During the lockdown, the company was flooded with queries from consumers about the availability and delivery of their products. Like most businesses, the disruption in the supply chain during lockdown severely affected the distribution channel. Cornitos quickly realized that this would be the new normal and pursuing an e-commerce strategy was not just an option, but absolutely crucial. Thus the shop.cornitos.in was launched.

Our e-store not only provides delicious flavors but amazing offers as well. To further incentivize customers, we have rolled out our ‘Crunchy Rewards’ program, where customers earn ‘Crunchy Points’ on every purchase or through referral. These rewards can be redeemed on check-out

Cornitos products are also available in retail, e-retail, and modern trade stores and on all e-grocery platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Grofers, Big Basket, Milkbasket, Scootsy, Suprdaily, Jiomart, smart and others.