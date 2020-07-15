Homegrown leather footwear brand Red Chief bets big on PM’s ‘Vocal for Local’ call

Red Chief is a leading homegrown leather footwear brand in India providing the best of quality, comfort and style for over 23 years now to its wide base of loyal customers across length and breadth of the country. In an exclusive interview, Raman Kumar Gangaramani, Vice President – Retail, Leayan Global Private Limited talks about how the brand is capitalising on Prime Minister Modi’s call for ‘Vocal for Local’.

Being a homegrown company how are you planning to support the campaign ‘Vocal for Local’?

Our end-to-end process from footwear design, procuring raw material and manufacturing using state-of-the-art technologies, all are done within India. Our design team is well-equipped with a world class design studio, where a team of experienced national and international designers are constantly working together on modern and technologically advanced software, to develop better and innovative designs.

Further to support vocal for local, we are also engaged with local supplier and manufacturers. We have partnered with them to fulfil our business requirements along with educating and developing them to achieve fast, cost effective and best quality output.

What is the marketing strategy that you are adopting for Red Chief?

We will continue our focus on digital and social media, to increase brand salience and top of the mind recall. As the COVID situation improves further, we will start resuming our ATL / BTL activities as well.

Our CRM team is working rigorously to address customer queries and guiding them to our new operating safety measures as per prescribed norms by health department. We are ensuring to communicate these advisory to our employees and customers.

For the coming few weeks, our objective is to resume business operation in full swing while maintaining the safety of the staff and customers as our top priority.

What will be the distribution strategy and perception of the brand henceforth?

Red Chief has a well-built distribution network and is available through 180+ brand exclusive stores, 3,000+ multiband outlets, spread over length and breadth of our country and through all leading online platforms. We are planning to expand our distribution channels to reach more customers in the coming months. As a brand, we are committed to offering quality leather footwear, entirely made in India, to our customers at value for money pricing.