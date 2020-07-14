ITC Hotels in dining outreach across India with Zomato partnership

In keeping with ITC Hotels’ commitment towards enhancing gourmet experiences, the chain on Monday announced its partnership with Zomato, India’s leading food delivery platform, to offer customers responsible dining experiences in the comfort of their home.

Zomato, as an online aggregator, will not only enable ‘contactless’ deliveries on all pre-paid orders, but will also provide patrons of ITC Hotels the option of takeaway menus via this platform.

The association with Zomato further strengthens ITC Hotels’ pan India distribution footprint for home delivery and takeaway. This will widen the outreach of the chain’s signature culinary offerings to thousands of customers.

ITC Hotels’ ten-year strong ethos of ‘Responsible Luxury’ underscores the chain’s culinary brands and initiatives to present innovative cuisine experiences while adhering to superior standards of food safety and hygiene.

In keeping with the same, ITC Hotels has introduced 2 unique gourmet experiences – ‘Gourmet Couch’ and ‘Flavours’. These initiatives have received an overwhelming feedback from diners across India and are now available on Zomato as well.

‘Gourmet Couch by ITC Hotels’ is the chain’s most recent and unique culinary offering that encompasses a luxury dining experience with exclusively curated menus from ITC Hotels signature brands, delivered at the guest’s residence under stringent ‘WeAssure’ hygiene and safety protocol.

Additionally, the specially curated menu under the brand ‘Flavours by ITC Hotels’ showcase an array of authentic global culinary delights and also celebrates indigenous flavours of the region with the chain’s culinary initiative – ‘Local Love’. Thus, diners can enjoy the subtle flavours of different cuisines, authentic to a region and culinary style.

Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said, “ITC Hotels has always showcased the finest culinary traditions through its globally acclaimed signature brands. However, in a world where change is the order of the day, it has been our endeavour to ensure our patrons continue to enjoy their favourite cuisine through an outreach dining experience in the comfort and safety of their home. As part of ITC Hotels, Responsible Luxury initiative, the ‘WeAssure’ programme follows a stringent hygiene and safety protocol for pan-India home delivery of food to their valued guests. The collaboration with Zomato will further assist us in responsibly delivering our unique culinary experiences using their advanced distribution network across the country.”

“ITC Hotels are known not just for their luxurious hospitality but also for their culinary delights and we are glad to partner with them. With the growing trend of celebrations at home, we believe that ITC’s exclusive gourmet and indigenous food offerings powered by our wide on-ground delivery network will offer great food delivery options for consumers celebrating small and large occasions. Zomato will ensure that its 8 Max Safety measures are well implemented in every delivery to provide an experience as close and unique as ITC Hotels,” added Mohit Sardana, COO-Food Delivery, Zomato.

Zomato has implemented 8 Max Safety measures to ensure utmost safety of food. These measures include: restaurants follow WHO practices; contactless delivery; both restaurant staff and delivery partners wear masks; temperature checks and sanitization stations for both kitchen staff and delivery partners; and mandated use of Aarogya Setu app.