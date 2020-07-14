Cross Border Kitchens plans to expand to 5 kitchen locations with 13 unique brands by the end of Q2 2020

Cross Border Kitchens (CBK) – a multi-brand, multi-vertical food-tech company, has registered Rs 3.33 crore in revenue in FY19. The company has also witnessed a 12 percent hike in cart value and recorded a 20-25 percent increase in order conversions during the lockdown. Currently, CBK fulfills 10-12 thousand orders every month and plans to expand to 5 kitchen locations operating 13 unique brands by the end of Q2 2020.

Launched in early 2019, CBK manages 9 exceptional food delivery brands across multiple cuisines including Indian, Western, Pan-Asian, and Specialty. The company has an additional 4 brands scheduled for launch in July. CBK currently operates 3 kitchens in Delhi-NCR region and has 2 additional kitchens in the fit-out phase. Customers can access CBK’s offerings through each of its brand websites, apps, over the phone, and through aggregator partners – Zomato and Swiggy.

On cloud kitchens and the company’s future Mayank Singh Negi, Co-founder, Cross Border Kitchens said, “There has been heightened interest in the cloud kitchen model as COVID has significantly altered consumer behaviour. At CBK we have championed the multi-brand, multi-vertical model from the outset and are utilizing technology, culinary art, marketing, and operational excellence to deliver a memorable gourmet experience. Our model enables us to be CAPEX efficient, scale fast, and significantly reduce overhead rate. Our overhead rate has dropped from Rs 709 an hour in Q1 2019 to Rs 106 an hour in Q2 2020, demonstrating the efficiency of our model. We served over 100,000 orders in FY 2019 and are projecting 500,000+ orders in FY 2020.”

In the next 18 months, CBK plans to have a multi-city presence while also expanding its brand portfolio to 22 unique brands. The company hopes to create 2,000 to 2,500 employment opportunities in that time.