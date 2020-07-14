Bath & Body Works launches On Nykaa

India’s leading omnichannel lifestyle retailer Nykaa, has ceaselessly worked on bringing comprehensive beauty solutions across categories to the Indian consumer. As focus on personal care and essentials increased Nykaa launched Bath & Body Works, one of the world’s leading fragrance brands for bath, body and home.

This launch is the first for Bath & Body Works to be available on an omnichannel multi-brand platform in India in association with Major Brands Pvt Ltd. India.

Commenting on the launch, Nihir Parikh, Chief Business Officer, Nykaa.com said, “Observing the growing demand for personal care essentials, we are excited to launch Bath and Body Works, one of the most loved essentials brands the world over, on Nykaa. Serving our customers’ needs has always been the topmost priority at Nykaa and with Bath & Body Works we aim to offer a larger portfolio and array of options across the personal category to our discerning audience.”

“Bath and Body Works is known for its world class range of body care essentials and fragrances for men & women, elaborate line of candles and home fragrances. The brand has received immense love and appreciation right from day one of its launch in India, in June 2018. We are glad to realize our expansion plans with an established partner like Nykaa which allows a wider audience to discover and enjoy the goodness of the brand through its bath, body and home fragrance offerings,” said Tushar Ved, President Major Brands India Pvt. Ltd