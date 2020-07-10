Starbucks opens first drive-thru store in India

Tata Starbucks on Thursday opened its first drive-thru store in India entering into a new format in the country.

According to a PTI report: The company has opened its first drive-thru store in India at Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singapura in Zirakpur.

“The opening of our first drive-thru store showcases our commitment to evolving our brand and business in India and providing new and meaningful experiences to our customers,” Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks was quoted by PTI as saying.

The drive-thru format offers added convenience for customers who want to receive their orders from cars, or travellers on the go.

To introduce the drive-thru in India and engage with customers, Tata Starbucks launched a digital marketing campaign.

Tata Starbucks is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd (formerly known as Tata Global Beverages) and Starbucks Corporation and operates 187 Starbucks stores in 11 cities across India.