Home Food Ruchi Soya appoints Sanjeev Asthana as CEO

Ruchi Soya appoints Sanjeev Asthana as CEO

By  
-
SHARE

Industries, which is owned by -led , has appointed as its CEO.

Ruchi Soya appoints Sanjeev Asthana as CEO

According to a PTI report: Sanjeev Asthana has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from July 6, 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

He has been appointed for a period of three years from the date of joining.

Asthana has done his post graduate in business management from Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) and International Trade from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi.

He has served with several large organisations such as , , , , and Ruchi Soya.

Last week, the company had informed that its independent director resigned from the board with effect from July 2 “due to his preoccupation”.

Patanjali Ayurved acquired Ruchi Soya Industries through insolvency proceedings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR