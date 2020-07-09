Duroflex launches their latest Experiential Centre in Bengaluru

Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions company, has opened their latest Experiential Centre in Bengaluru, offering an immersive shopping experience for people looking for a healthy and high-quality sleep experience from a trusted brand along with a safe and hygienic shopping environment. Located in the upscale residential area of Varthur in Whitefield, home to IT professionals and international residents, the experience center is a testament to the brand’s commitment to help India sleep better.

The Duroflex Experience Centre, designed keeping shopper needs in mind, offers a unique and first-of-its kind mattress shopping experience. The brand understands that mattresses are a vital health need and therefore it is important for consumers to experience the product and make an informed selection.

Consumers can experience the wide range of innovative and premium mattresses from Duroflex including the brand’s signature range Duropedic which is India’s only certified orthopaedic mattress range. This advanced certified orthopaedic range features the exclusive 5-zoned orthopaedic support layer which is tested and recommended by the experts at the National Health Academy. The Duropedic Range starts from Rs 15,000 onwards for a standard queen size mattress.

Besides the Duropedic Range, the brand has 3 other innovative mattress ranges:

– Natural Living Range: An eco-friendly mattress range which is built on the principles of sustainable living, made of natural materials like latex foam, coir and organic cotton fabric and applying carbon neutral processes in its manufacturing. This range starts from Rs 45,000 onwards for a standard queen size mattress.

– Energise Range: Designed to meet the power packed lifestyle needs of active individuals, this range uses many innovative sleep technologies developed at the Duroflex Sleep Lab to offer the deepest, most energising sleep. This range starts from Rs 15,000 onwards for a standard queen size mattress.

– Essential Range: This range is crafted for those seeking a superior quality mattress offering great comfort, body support and a refreshing sleep experience from a trusted brand at unmatched value. This range starts from Rs 9,000 onwards for a standard queen size mattress.

Besides pillows, consumers can also shop from a wide array of sleep accessories like 100 percent memory foam pillows with neck support, cool-gel pillows, anti-microbial mattress protectors and much more.

Commenting on the new Experience Centre at Whitefield, Smita Murarka, Vice-President, Marketing and E-Commerce, Duroflex said; “This launch is a testament to our commitment to always put our consumer well-being first and help India sleep better, even at a time when retail trends are backtracking. We have stayed abreast with people and their needs during the lockdown through our communication – offering emotional solace, support, right information and self-help through our social and digital platforms. Now with retail opening up, we are able to take this message forward through our superior retail experience centres as well. We have taken all precaution and implemented the highest safety measures to ensure a safe and hygienic shopping experience to welcome all consumers looking to upgrade their sleep quality.”

Following an extensive checklist of safety protocols, the brand has placed hand sanitizers around the store, strict social distancing measures are followed and single use disposable sheets are used for consumers to test the mattresses for maximum hygiene. Temperature checks are conducted for employees and for consumer as they enter the store.