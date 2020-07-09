Uber introduces grocery delivery

Uber introduced grocery delivery through its recently acquired subsidiary Cornershop.

“In collaboration with our partner Cornershop, customers in select cities in Latin America and Canada can order groceries through both the Uber and Uber Eats apps. And starting later this month, grocery delivery will be available in Miami, FL and Dallas, TX. In those two cities Eats Pass and Uber Pass members will receive an additional benefit, free grocery delivery on orders over US $30,” Uber said in a blogpost.

“When you place a grocery order through Uber, a Cornershop team member will fulfill your order and deliver it right to your door. And as with other Uber experiences, you’ll be able to track it every step of the way and request a no-contact experience,” it added.

The launch comes after much testing, and incredible consumer demand for deliveries from grocery and convenience stores on Uber, with orders increasing by 197 percent since March.

“In fact, we’ve partnered with more than 9,500 merchants to deliver groceries across 35 countries on Uber Eats. Following the Cornershop integration in select cities in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Canada, Uber plans to roll out new grocery delivery features for customers and merchants alike in the US and other cities around the world over the coming months. This is another step towards our vision of bringing you closer to the things you need, all in one place,” it concluded.