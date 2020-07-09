Donear Group collaborates with Zodiac

The Donear Group, one of the largest conglomerates in the textile industry has collaborated with ZODIAC and has supplied a significant volume of the fabric treated with the unique HEIQ Viroblock technology that has tested successfully against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Both companies – ZODIAC, a premium men’s clothing brand with a rich legacy spanning six decades and Donear Group – Donear, GBTL (formerly known as GRASIM) and OCM, are leading players in the apparel and textile space respectively with a stronghold across the breadth of the nation.

This collaboration of these two powerhouses ushers a new way ahead for the clothing industry where technology- led garments will be available to the Indian consumer paving the way for a revolution in the market – of safe choices and quality technology-driven products. The fabric for the Securo range of shirts has been finished by Donear and certified by HeiQ providing 99.99 percent protection against bacteria and viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS COVID-2).

The ‘SECURO’ range from ZODIAC retains its properties for 30 home washes. The fabric is safe for human contact & on the environment and has been tested by HeiQ with the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity Melbourne, Australia. The SECURO Anti Viral shirt range is available at all ZODIAC Stores and online only at www.zodiaconline.com

Rajendra Agarwal, Managing Director, Donear Group said, “I’m glad to collaborate with Zodiac. This partnership would enrich the future of stitched apparels and fine shirtings as we adapt to the new normal. The products will certainly make the wearer feel safe and secure.”

S Y Noorani, Managing Director, ZODIAC said, “For over six decades we have brought our customers the very best in men’s clothing. Our brand has always stood for the highest quality and cutting edge design. Given the current pandemic we are delighted to introduce ‘SECURO’ our range of Anti – Viral shirts made from fabrics treated with HeiQ Viroblock Swiss technology at the Donear Group factory.”

Carlo Centonze, CEO, HEIQ Group said, “The confirmation of antiviral activity of HeiQ Viroblock against SARS-CoV-2 is an important milestone. This data forms part of our ongoing efforts to help provide textiles with greater levels of protection against viruses and contribute to efforts towards mitigation of the global pandemic.”

These shirts and fabrics are not medical devices & for use only as clothing. They do not guarantee against infections and are not a cure. As per ISO 18184 strong antiviral and ISO 20743 antibacterial effect against enveloped viruses and bacteria proven effective against SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 causing virus.