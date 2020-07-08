Nykaa Fashion launches kidswear

Nykaa Fashion hosts a premium curation of handpicked brands and styles that support Indian women to make the most stylish choice. This fashion destination offers customers a chance to browse through the latest trends and collections, with a plethora of brands housing the best of fashion.

The online fashion portal from India’s leading omnichannel lifestyle retailer announced the launch of kidswear on its website and app. This new category will offer over 30+ all-time favorite international and Indian, premium to luxury kidswear brands across apparel, footwear, sportswear, toys and other accessories. While our focus remains the 0-14 years apparel segment, our primary focus has been to build the infant wear and footwear business along with a few niche subcategories like ethnic wear and party wear.

The ‘mini revolution’ gives parents a vast choice of styles for everyday wear as well as special occasions. The portfolio includes brands across clothing & accessories like GAP, Mothercare, Pepe Jeans, Guess, Skechers, Oui Oui, PUMA, Ralph Lauren Junior, Allen Solly Junior, The Children’s Place as well as homegrown labels such as PS Kids, AND, Biba, Ruff Kids, Gini & Jony, Miniklub, FrangiPani, Little Muffet and Vanshika Ahuja.

Commenting on the launch, Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion, said, “Kidswear is one of the biggest emerging categories and as more of India comes online, creating a destination for this category online has become a focus for Nykaa Fashion. We will bring together the best of brands with our signature ‘high on style’ approach, focus on discovery and curation via technology, and will strive to serve both existing and new customers well.”