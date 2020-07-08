Myntra partners with Movado Group to launch MVMT watches in India

Myntra, in a strategic partnership with Movado Group International, one of the world’s largest watches groups, today announced the launch of MVMT (pronounced as ’Movement’) watches on its platform. Founded in Los Angeles, MVMT watches mainly cater to new-age shoppers who are digital-savvy, with a motto that style shouldn’t break the bank. It offers high-quality products with minimalist designs at attractive prices.

MVMT’s target group, for both men and women, are between the age of 18 and 35. Their design themes echo the panache and spirit of students, young working professionals and explorers, categorized as, The Student, Mr. Ambitious and Journeyman, respectively, in the male category. Corresponding themes for women are labelled, The Savvy Social, The Boss Babe and The Travel Enthusiast.

The price range begins at Rs. 7,800 for men’s watches and the launch collection includes the global best-sellers from the Revolver, Black Top and Classic Chrono series of watches.

The price range for the women’s collection begins at Rs. 7990 and the launch collection brings to India the extremely popular Voyager, Boulevard and Signature collections.

Myntra houses a range of brands in the watches category and is a go-to destination for buying premium watches online in India, with more than 100 international and domestic brands on its platform. The demand for trendy and unique designs in watches is on the rise, with a significant portion of the shoppers in the category now emerging from non-metro cities. Myntra’s vast reach and demand for global brands from consumers within the country, has made watches, a key proposition in the lifestyle segment on the platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayyappan Rajagopal, Head of Business, Myntra, said, “MVMT is known for its trendy designs, durable and affordable watches. They have a huge following on social media and are a favourite amongst youngsters. Watches are a fast growing category for us and we are excited to launch MVMT on our platform today. Myntra’s popularity, reach and trust, makes it an ideal platform for watch lovers to buy authentic products from their favourite brands on our platform.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Allison Duda, Director of Retail & Wholesale, MVMT said, “We are so excited to announce our new partnership with Myntra that will allow us to expand our MVMT e-commerce experience to the Indian market. We feel Myntra is a perfect match for us, as we’re both passionate about making fashion more widely accessible through cutting-edge technology and innovative customer experiences. We look forward to deepening our relationship with our MVMT community in India!”