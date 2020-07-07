Puma expands experiential retail concept in India

Global sportswear brand PUMA announced the launch of its entirely remodeled stores at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad and Pacific Mall, New Delhi. Spread over 4,200 sq.ft. and 3,800 sq.ft., respectively, it seamlessly combines technology, sports and experiential retail under one roof. This also marks the launch of the brand’s first Puma Select shop-in-shops in India to range exclusive global designer collaborations.

Speaking on the launch, Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, PUMA India and Southeast Asia “In line with our efforts to continue to enhance customer experience, we are thrilled to launch two completely redesigned stores in India. With health, fitness and sports becoming a priority for many, we believe Sportswear is poised to grow significantly in the future. Our stores will continue to be a key touchpoint – offering a more interactive and personalized experience. Remodeling key PUMA outlets only reinforces our commitment to engage and serve our customers better. All our stores will prioritise safety of every visitor and team members. We will strictly follow established guidelines in this regard in our daily operations.”

The stores feature digitally connected offerings, personalization zones and futuristic product range. Incorporating experiential elements from the Puma flagship store at 100 Ft. Road in Bengaluru, key highlights include:

– PUMA x YOU: The customization studio allows consumers to customize and personalize Puma footwear, apparel and accessories using embroidery and print. The on-demand personalization offers over 100 quirky and fun design options to choose from.

– PUMA SELECT shop-in-shop: Fusing performance with culture and fashion, this premium product line will feature the brand’s latest global collaborations with streetwear labels and designers like The Hundreds, RHUDE and Charlotte Olympia among others.

– Updated retail concept: The design is captivating with clean lines and a very modern look and feel. Taking the consumer on an intuitive shopping journey, the elevated layout and display like illuminated footwear walls focus on the products to ensure they demand attention, stand out and resonate with the consumer.

– Interactive retail experience: Consumers can now access all Puma products at the touch of a button. The interactive screen allows them to virtually scan through the entire PUMA range and not limit their selection to styles or colors available at the store. Thus, allowing them to place an order directly from the warehouse and have it shipped to their home.

Hygiene and safety are brand’s biggest priority. All Puma stores have implemented the required protocols to ensure enhanced hygiene measures and social distancing norms are followed. Some of these measures include:

– A cap on the maximum number of consumers inside the store at any given point

– Contactless payments and billing

– Hourly sanitization of store fixtures including cash desk, trial rooms, door knobs and hangers

– Contactless temperature screening at the store entrance

– Making masks mandatory

– Sanitizing hands at the entrance and at all touchpoints across the store

– Demarcated areas/ layouts that allow for social distancing within the store