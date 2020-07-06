Momo King to reign the QSR industry as it launches cloud kitchens across Delhi NCR

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed consumer behaviour in the F&B sector. With people becoming more cautious of stepping out, home deliveries seem to be the new normal for everyone. Although a few restaurants are adopting contactless dining to eliminate any source of spreading the virus, many are adopting a delivery-only model to reduce additional costs with fewer walk-ins while they try to fall in line with the restricted curfew time.

Understanding the present scenario and formulating a business strategy for future, Momo King, the fastest-growing QSR chain with a presence in Delhi and Gurugram, has stepped up and adapted to the situation as it trained its staff to maintain safety measures and encouraged contactless delivery – further reducing a one-to-one personal interaction. Momo King has been following safety guidelines stringently, including taking precautions and maintaining the utmost levels of hygiene in the kitchen as the staff members follow all necessary protocols.

It’s no news that India’s restaurant industry is facing the hardest hit in the crisis and even though the lockdown helped reduce the spread of the virus, it has also resulted in the revenues of the sector dropping to zero. Keeping the sensitive situation in mind, one can see how the only revenue-source on which the restaurateurs are depending on, is this home-delivery model. Opening its eyes to the new normal and moulding itself to resonate with it, the brand is focusing on catering to its customers in the post-pandemic time while being flexible and observant of their needs and expectations. Momo King, an authentic Himalayan Momo joint, has reassessed its business plan and is focusing all its energies into initiating its cloud kitchen model to cater to its delivery-only approach. This model is not only taking over Delhi NCR extensively but also scaling up business operations, further aiming to serve the consumers in the best way possible.

Serving traditional Himalayan delicacies like Kothey Momo, Sandekho, Choila, Jhol and more from Tibet, Bhutan, Sikkim, Nepal and Ladakh, the brand is successfully running five eating joints in Delhi and Gurugram. The Malaysian brand brought to India by Shyam Thakur in 2017, has now signed 5 cloud kitchens and will soon start its operations to deliver its delectable momos known for their taste and flavours all across Delhi NCR by the end of July. Looking out for other relevant locations in Delhi NCR, the brand plans to expand its business by launching over 20-25 cloud kitchens by the year-end.

With the focus on business expansion via cloud kitchen, the brand is also relentlessly working to make kitchens more hygienic and spacious to work while practising social distancing and other safety guidelines. The other areas of action for the brand to scale up the business include building a strong team and putting more efforts into training the staff about maintaining high hygiene standards along with focusing on the healthy aspect while cooking.

Lately, the brand has also introduced a healthy range of options for its customers, keeping the current demand in mind. The five new variants recently launched by the brand include Vegan, Gluten-Free, Wheat, Thukpa and Malaysian Laksa. Also, the brand has made a conscious choice of making all their new and original varieties free from MSG, added colour and preservatives.

Shyam Thakur, Founder Momo King commented, “Momo King has always focused on serving its customers to the best of their abilities irrespective of the situation. Taking care of sanitisation and hygiene guidelines issued by the government and being extra cautious while preparing orders, the brand is aiming to provide people across Delhi NCR with delectable momos even amidst the health crisis. Expanding its reach and upping the game, Momo King has introduced cloud kitchen to encourage contactless and safe food deliveries, while using aluminium packaging for the dishes to deliver them hot and fresh. Becoming the first name that pops in the head of food enthusiasts, we are taking pride in standing by our customers as we serve authentic momos from Himalayan states.”

With the brand ideology of ‘ethically sourced product produced in a hygienic environment, served in good ambience with an affordable price’, Momo King is set to become everyone’s go-to choice as it consistently introduces appetizing momos to win the hearts of its patrons with flavoursome delicacies.