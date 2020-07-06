Coty names Sue Y. Nabi Chief Executive Officer

Coty Inc. announced that Sue Y. Nabi has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2020. Peter Harf will be elevated to the role of Executive Chairman and will work closely with Nabi to lead Coty’s transformation.

Nabi, a recognized global innovator and beauty industry entrepreneur, is the founder and CEO of the new-age luxury skincare line, Orveda. Previously, she served as Worldwide President of both L’Oréal, and Lancôme, during her 20-year tenure at L’Oréal.

Harf commented: “Sue is renowned as a visionary and ongoing game-changer whose outstanding creativity is celebrated in the beauty industry. I am proud that she now wants to bring her unique sense of inspiration to Coty.”

“Peter and Coty’s leadership have laid the groundwork to revitalize an iconic beauty business,” said Nabi. “I’ve been following their progress avidly and am inspired and energized by the opportunity to proudly lead the global Coty team into the future as we build the new, more modern Coty.”

After having championed the diversity of beauty and beauty marketing in L’Oréal where Nabi helped boost the growth of its makeup brands, she was then named the youngest President in the company’s history. She followed that success with her revival of Lancôme including breakthrough product and brand successes which resulted in double-digit growth in makeup and skincare.

Nabi also introduced revolutionary campaigns for cosmetics and skincare appealing to a wider, more global demographic. A facility to build and manage diverse, multi-functional global teams was a hallmark of Nabi’s success. She resigned from L’Oréal in 2013 and began a new life in London. A shift in lifestyle and a personal health journey inspired the launch, along with co-founder Nicholas Vu in 2017, of the breakthrough clean, vegan, ultra-luxury skincare brand, Orveda.

As CEO, Nabi will spend considerable time in Coty’s global business offices in Amsterdam, London, New York and Paris.