Kalyan Jewellers appoints Sanjay Raghuraman as its first CEO

Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanjay Raghuraman as its first Chief Executive Officer.

The company also inducted Salil Nair and Anil Nair as Directors on its board. Raghuraman was earlier serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement.

Additionally, Salil Nair has joined the company’s board as non-executive director, and Anil Nair as independent director. The company already has four independent directors with banking and financial sector expertise and with these two new appointments, Kalyan Jewellers board will now have both retail and marketing expertise.

”We are delighted to appoint Raghuraman as the CEO of the company and welcome Salil Nair and Anil Nair, who bring expertise in the retail and marketing spaces, to our core team…we are confident that our enhanced team will take us to newer horizons and achieve bigger milestones, leveraging growth opportunities despite the challenges in the new COVID-19 era,” T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said.

Raghuraman joined Kalyan Jewellers in 2012, when the company began its journey of accelerated growth by expanding operations outside south India. He was the head of operations at HDB Financial Services prior to joining Kalyan Jewellers.

Salil Nair holds expertise in retail management with over 30 years of experience, including his successful spell as CEO at Shopper’s Stop.

Anil Nair has been in the advertising industry for over 24 years, including serving as CEO and managing partner of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as well as a member of the global leadership team of Saatchi & Saatchi, McCann and DDB.