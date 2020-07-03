FabAlley launches Fab Fix, a recommendation-based solution of curated fashion boxes

FabAlley, a home-grown western wear brand from the house of High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd, launched Fab Fix – a data-driven product recommendation platform that curates fashion boxes suited to a customer’s individual style. This new solution housed on the brand’s website aims to give its customers a personalized shopping experience and ease their journey in an already cluttered online retail space.

As online shopping accelerates in this new post-COVID world, FabAlley’s focus is on strengthening its D2C footprint with stellar technology-backed customer experience. Designed to eliminate the effort of browsing through never-ending product pages, Fab Fix solves the problem of plenty by understanding customer tastes and curating a look that suits their style at a bundled and discounted price.

As part of the user journey, customers are required to answer a short series of personality and preference led questions, further to which, the solution’s algorithm makes them arrive at a persona, helping them to identify their style as classic, chic or casual. For every derived personality, the brand will offer a variety of curated fashion boxes consisting of apparel and accessories. While customers get to pick from the boxes suggested, they also have the option to explore curated boxes of other personas.

The process enables the shoppers to view the products before purchasing, thereby, offering benefits such as convenience, product choice, discounted prices, and increased personalization.

Tanvi Malik and Shivani Poddar, Co-Founders, HSE share, “As an online-led rapid fashion brand, FabAlley is committed to offer innumerable styles and trends to its customers. However, we also believe in providing a smart, easy and convenient shopping experience to them. Through Fab Fix, we seek to enhance our understanding of user’s personality and utilise this information to make personalized recommendations to our shoppers at a discounted price.”

With the help of technology, Fab Fix adds a personalized touch to shopping, making it easy for customers to get on-trend fashion.