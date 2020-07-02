Food delivery start-up MOPP Foods raises angel funding

MOPP Foods Pvt. Ltd, which operates the brand Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas, a QSR and food delivery brand, focused on popular Indian street food, parathas and pakodas, has raised angel funding. This round of funding has been led by Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Café.

Others who participated in the round include Samir Khurana, Advisor, AdvantEdge Founders VC, Vivek Bhargava, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network, Kapil Malhotra, Founder & MD, Total Solutions Group and Manpreet Chadha, ED, Pioneer Group.

Founded in 2019 by Geetika Anand Gupta and Gaurav Gupta, this Gurugram based start-up is currently operating 3 outlets in Gurugram and looking to expand to other parts of Delhi NCR in 6 months and other Tier 1 cities in the next 12 months. Start-up aims to top Rs 4 crore in revenue this financial year and plans to invest in excess of Rs 50 crore over the next 3 years with over 100 operational outlets.

The company claims to have reinvented the pakodas recipe to ensure that they are not oily and remain crispy. Parathas are available in classic, non-veg, fusion, healthy and dessert variations too. The menu is curated by Chef Sagar Bajaj, who is one of India’s well-known chefs. He is also the Culinary Advisor of the company.

“When I shifted to India 4 years back, I could not find a decent brand serving my favourite parathas and pakodas which were hygienic and reasonably priced. Either they were available in lounges and expensive restaurants or at roadside vendors. I realised there is a huge gap between the two supply points which offers an opportunity as well. Hence I decided to launch my own brand of parathas and pakodas which not only fills the gap in the market but also delivers reasonably priced high quality hygienic food. It took me nine months to study the market and research to find out the formula to make parathas and pakodas delivery friendly maintaining the crispiness and not letting them become soggy or oily. Nine months of hard work and research led to the birth of Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas,” says Co-Founder and CEO, Geetika Anand Gupta.

Company is also planning to launch another brand focused around meals and curries only. Work is also in progress to launch more brands under the same umbrella. With this, the approach seems to be pivoting towards a multi-brand strategy competing against the likes of Rebel Foods and Box8.

Geetika says, “While MOPP remains to be the key focus, a multi-brand strategy will help us maximise utilisation of available resources.”

Lead investor Rahul Singh of The Beer café, says, “I am confident about the product and the team. The level of conviction and passion in the founding team to hustle, make things work and take the brand MOPP pan-India, is unmatched.”

MOPP has been manoeuvring through the COVID-19 crisis well and have been fully operational through the lockdown period delivering hygienic food to its patrons. They have got the best in class rated kitchens. Hygiene and safety are held high amongst the ethos of the company. Every order is delivered with a hygiene kit that includes a sanitizer, dry tissue, wet tissue and cutlery.