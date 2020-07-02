Aditya Ghosh joins Fabindia board of directors

Retail brand Fabindia on Wednesday announced the appointment of former IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh as a member on the company’s board of directors.

Aditya will be guiding the management teams with strategy and new initiatives, said a company statement.

“Fabindia believes that the post Covid period will bring about transformational change in consumer behaviour and brands with purpose, sustainability initiatives and earth-friendly commerce will become increasingly important. As we evolve towards a new normal, we are excited to have Aditya on board helping with strategy and growth,” it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditya Ghosh said: “I am looking forward to engaging with a sense of purpose where we continue to build on the tremendous trust that the Fabindia family of brands enjoys and create a socially conscious business that makes deep positive impact towards a healthier and more equal planet.”

Ghosh is a seasoned professional with over 22 years of experience. He has had multiple roles as the CEO and board member of large consumer facing businesses with complex operations, including IndiGo and OYO Hotels & Homes.

He also sits on the board of Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre, which aims to transform the delivery of justice, especially in the area of commercial disputes.