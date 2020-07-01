Amazon Pantry services expanded to over 300 cities in India

E-commerce major Amazon on Tuesday announced the expansion of its ‘Amazon Pantry’ services to over 300 cities across India.

Customers in Allahabad, Amreli, Bareilly, Betul, Bhopal, Bundi, Bhandara, Churu, Deogarh, Gonda, Jammu, Jhansi, Kathua, Kozhikode, Malda, Moradabad, Nainital, Pathankot, Rajkot, Shimla, Udaipur and Varanasi among others can now order groceries on Amazon Pantry.

“With Amazon Pantry, customers get curated grocery and everyday essentials at great prices with savings of up to 35 per cent on monthly groceries of staples and branded FMCG products. They can choose from a selection of 3,000 products from more than 200 brands and get them at their doorstep in just 1-2 days,” an Amazon statement said.

In select cities of Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune, customers can also choose from convenient time slots to schedule their Pantry deliveries.

Amazon Pantry will now be available to customers in more than 10,000 pin codes. In the last few months, hundreds of towns like Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Fatehabad in Haryana and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh among others were added to help customers order groceries online and get safe doorstep delivery, it said.

Sellers participating on Amazon Pantry offer selection ranging across staples, cooking essentials, snacks, beverages, packaged food, household supplies, personal care, skin care, pet food, baby products such as diapers and baby food and much more.