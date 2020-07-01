49th edition of IHGF Delhi Fair to go virtual

The 49th edition of the IHGF DELHI FAIR will be a virtual show. Recognised by the ‘Limca Book of World’s Record’, the fair is the world largest congregation of handicrafts and exporters under one roof.

“Since COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the movement of individuals across countries, EPCH is introducing the digital platform of virtual fair and will be launching the 49th edition of IHGF Delhi Fair on virtual platform scheduled from July 13-18, 2020,” said Ravi K. Passi, Chairman, EPCH.

“India’s diversity is very well reflected in the wide range of handicrafts products produced in every nook and corner of the country with over 7 million artisans engaged in production and also earning much needed foreign exchange for the country. The handicrafts sector makes use of the indigenous raw material with minimal import content and low capital investment keeping the tradition of magic of gifted hands alive,” he added further.

As a precursor to this mega fair, the Council organised two products specific shows on Indian Fashion Jewellery and Accessories, on June 1-4, 2020 and IHGF Textiles Virtual fair, on June 15-18, 2020.

“The shows concluded successfully with combined visit of 2700 overseas buyers, beside buying agents, wholesalers and retailers and combined business enquiries of more than Rs 400 crore,” said Rakesh Kumar, Director Genera, EPCH.

The show will display products from categories such as Houseware, Bathroom accessories, lawn, garden ornaments & accessories, lamps, lighting & accessories, furniture, furniture hardware & accessories, home furnishing & madeups, carpets, rugs and floorings, fashion jewellery & accessories, decorative, gifts including corporate gifts, Christmas & festive décor, hand made paper, gift wraps & ribbons including soft toys and candles, incense sticks, potpourri, aromatics, yoga, meditation and healing items. Around 1,500 member exporters will be displaying their products in the show.

“Though it’s a new platform, it is expected that large numbers of overseas buyers from across the globe which includes wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, departmental stores, retailers, mail order companies, brand owners, buying houses and designers and trend forecasters will be visiting the show to source their requirement. For inviting buyers, EPCH has done exclusive publicity through e-mailers, online banners, social media, tele calling and by also involving Indian missions and embassies abroad to promote the show,” said Rakesh Kumar, DG, EPCH.

The overseas buyers from countries have registered to visit the show include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chad, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Fiji, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russian, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and Montenegro, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, UAE, UK, USA, Uruguay and many more.

Buyers from companies/ departmental stores who have already confirmed their visit to the show includes Cost Plus World Market, Anthropologie, Ralph Lauren, WKND-WYFR, Urban Outfitters, Mudpie, Cracker Barrel, TJX, Wisteria, Bed Bath and Beyond from USA, Tchibo, Marc O Polo, Impression from Germany, Pick n Pay from South Africa, Fox Home from Israel, Riviera Maison, Edelman BV from Netherlands, Carrefour from France, Bunnings Warehouse from Australia, Tesco, Ross, Next from UK, Migros from Switzerland and Kif Kif Imports, Canada.

The major Indian retail/ online brands have also shown great interest and registered themselves to source their requirement from this virtual platform. Those who have registered so far are Bombay Store Ltd, Synergy Lifestyles, Fab India Overseas Pvt Ltd, Goodearth Design Studio Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Retail, Walmart, Asian Paints Ltd, Raymond Limited, Sleepwell, Praxis Home Retail Ltd (Hometown), Trent Limited (West Side),Urban Ladder, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited and many more.

“EPCH have made efforts to match the features of the physical fair in which themes used to be set up. On virtual platform special thematic participation to showcase the Crafts of North Eastern Region and Jammu & Kashmir will also be set up. In the NER pavilion, more than 20 artisans and entrepreneurs will be displaying sustainable eco-friendly Crafts made from natural materials such as Cane & Bamboo, Terracotta, Natural Fibres, Eri Silk, Muga Silk, Black pottery etc. available in abundant in NER region. India’s North Eastern Region is one of the richest in terms of eco-friendly crafts. The North Eastern region consist of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura. Due to constant efforts of EPCH, exports from North Eastern region has reached to the tune of was Rs 1,323.39 crore in 2018-19 and efforts are still on to enhance the export from this region by bringing entrepreneurs to participate in this edition of the show,” elaborated Kumar.

Jammu & Kashmir is famous for its beauty and exclusive raw material base that inspires and shapes crafts in walnut, Papier Machie, crewel embroidery, pashmina shawls, namdas cushion covers & other home furnishing, carpets, naquash silverware, willow baskets, copper and brassware. 20 artisans and entrepreneurs have been motivated to showcase the above products to attract the overseas buyers, wholesalers and retailers.

Through a thematic display of Craft demonstration by National awardees on Artistic Textiles, Gujarat, Kani shawls from J&K, Mithila Painting from Bihar and Horn Fashion Jewellery, New Delhi, Meenakari & Gold leaf craft from Rajasthan and Warli Art from Maharashtra will also be one of the highlights.

Webinars on different topics such as Home Accents and Sustainable Textiles; Positivity and Wellbeing – Wellness through Willingness; Cost, Cashflow and Customer Demand – The 3C challenges in COVID times; Online Business In Home & Lifestyle Industry Pitfalls And How To Succeed; Sourcing India – the awakening Tiger; Intellectual Property Rights in Handicrafts sector; Sustainability, Transparency and Empathy – where is the Scandinavian design going to?, Introduction to EPCH’s Design Register; Picture Perfect Packaging Techniques & Ideas for Handicraft Exporters; How to Win Big Export Orders using Digital Marketing and Poly 9 – A digital product development platform powered by 3D and AI will be organized to provide in depth knowledge to the participants so that they can keep themselves abreast with the taste and requirement of the International buying community.

Models adorning products sourced from the exhibitors of the show will also be showcasing through Fashion shows during the fair days.