adidas aims to have all shoes and clothing made with 100 pc recycled polyester by 2024

adidas aims to have all shoes and clothing made with 100 pc...

Global sportswear giant, adidas, in a bid to fight plastic pollution has launched a sustainability film to celebrate its 5-year successful partnership with Parley. Through this film, adidas aims to raise awareness about fighting marine plastic pollution and replacing all plastics and polyester in its products with recycled materials by 2024.

In 2015, adidas announced a partnership with Parley for the Oceans, an organization that raises awareness about the beauty and fragility of the oceans. Brand’s partnership with Parley gave a renewed sense of understanding about the importance of every single action that could turn into an impact.

The goal of the sustainability film is to inspire positive action to tackle it so that the future generations can reap the benefits. At adidas, sustainability is a key pillar of focus that is embedded into the planning & architecture of products & stories that the brand launches.

To tackle the problem, adidas has put in place a 3-loop strategy:

– Collaborating with Parley, collecting plastic waste and converting it into high performance apparel and footwear

– Making a circular loop where in the recycled materials can be used over and over again

– Regenerative loop, engineering organic materials from nature to make yarn and leather that can replace recycled plastic in the future

Partnering with Parley on a shared mission to use 100 percent recycled polyester in the products by 2024, the brand launched ULTRABOOST DNA PARLEY. These running shoes have a seamless knit upper that’s made with yarn spun from plastic reclaimed from beaches and coastal communities. Responsive cushioning returns energy to your stride. This product features Parley Ocean Plastic – upcycled plastic waste intercepted on remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and shorelines, preventing it from polluting our oceans.

The new range of Parley Ultraboost DNA will be available at adidas online store www.shop.adidas.co.in for Rs. 17,999.