Viviana Mall honours excellence in retail

On the occasion of 7th Anniversary celebrations, Viviana Mall became the first shopping centre to virtually hold annual Retailers Excellence Awards. The awards for the year 2019-2020 was aired live on Friday across mall’s social media platforms.
By organising the awards, the mall made an attempt to motivate the retail partner staff amid the lockdown times.
Viviana Mall has been always at the forefront when it comes to acknowledging and honoring the efforts put in by the retail partners. Moreover, it has been recognized for being at the leading edge, when it comes to creating new bench marks. The top performers at Viviana Mall were awarded on Friday evening.
Just like every year, even this year, the mall rewarded the best performers amongst all their retail partners, who have excelled in in their each segment right from beauty to restaurants to food court to different kinds of apparels and more. All the retailers have contributed to the mall for both the stakeholders to achieve newer heights.
Speaking on the occasion, Manoj K. Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Viviana Mall said, “It is a pleasure to welcome and reward all our retail partners to Viviana Mall’s Retail Excellence Awards, this time in a new avatar. It is a unique experience to celebrate our achievements. These unprecedented times have given us an opportunity to go for something that we have never explored so far. It has been a wonderful journey in partnership with each one of our retail partners and we shall reopen soon to welcome. Like always, even in these coming years, we will make ensure to overcome our bad days together, with all our partners associated with Viviana. I wish all the very best to all our partners and on this note, I would like to congratulate the winners.”
“Though all of us are going through such a black swan event, none of us have given up hope to be back in business. All of us are eagerly waiting for the mall to reopen. We are confident that once we reopen the stores, we all will be back with renewed enthusiasm with an aim to once again be among the award winners in next year’s award ceremony,” said Rima Kirtikar, Chief Marketing Officer, Viviana Mall.
Besides, this year, Viviana Mall celebrated its seventh anniversary in a unique way. Commencing from June 22, it has been an exciting week for the mall, with full of activities and events organized on their social media followed by various competitions. Taking a new step in organising parties, Viviana Mall has organized a virtual party for their loyalty club customers on the Anniversary Day, June 27. For everyone, on the celebration day, there will be a live band performance on mall’s social media pages.
Retailers Excellence Awards were presented virtually at an online event held by the mall. The Awards were presented across the categories to the brands justifying to be the best fit for each of the categories. Below is the list of winners –
Unisex Apparels – Allen Solly
Men Apparels Ethnic – Manyavar
Unisex Apparels Ethnic – Fab India
Woman Apparels Ethnic – Go Colors
F&B & Café – Starbucks
Food Court – McDonalds
Restaurants – Soda Bottle Opener Wala
Beauty & Cosmetics – Forest Essentials
Bags & Accessories – Baggit
Accessories – Peora
Watches – Rado
Jewellery – Tanishq
Eyewear – Gangar Eye Nation
Gifts & Novelties – Planet Superheroes
Books & Stationary – Bargain Book Hut
Salon & Spa – Kapils Salon & Academy
Sports Accessories – Total Sports
Active wear – Asics
Footwear & Accessories – Crocs
Electronics – Maple
Lingerie & Nightwear – Enamor
Kids Apparels – Ruff Kids
Woman Apparels – Vero MODA
Men Apparels – Louis Phillippe
Home Décor – Chumbak
Mini Anchor – Max
Anchor – Lifestyle