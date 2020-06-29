Shopping malls in Gurugram to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday

Shopping malls in Gurugram to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide...

The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in Gurugram and Faridabad to reopen from July 1, more than two months after they were shut to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to a PTI report: The Gurugram district administration said it would implement the state government”s decision on reopening malls with certain restrictions, whereas the Faridabad authorities will take a final call on the matter in a meeting on Monday.

According to an order issued by the additional chief secretary of urban local bodies department, the district administrations have been given permission to reopen malls in Gurugram and Faridabad in the National Capital Region.

The Haryana government had earlier allowed malls to reopen from June 7 across the state, barring Gurugram and Faridabad that accounted for overwhelming proportions of COVID-19 infections and fatalities.

When contacted by PTI, Gurugram District Commissioner Amit Khatri said the administration would implement the state government order on opening of malls.

District Commissioner of Faridabad Yashpal Yadav, however, a final decision on the matter will be taken by the district administration in its meeting on Monday.

The state government in its order has listed out various restrictions to ensure social distancing in malls and has categorically said only 50 percent of the total sitting capacity in restaurants is allowed.

According to the Union Ministry of Health guidelines, cinema halls and children gaming zones in malls will remain shut.

Shopping malls were closed in March when the government announced a countrywide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus.