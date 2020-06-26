DLF appoints Prashant Gaurav Gupta as Business Head – Luxury Malls

DLF has announced the appointment of Prashant Gaurav Gupta as the Business Head for the Luxury Malls of DLF. He has been with the Luxury Malls of DLF as the centre head for over two years.

His tenure within the hospitality and luxury industry has spanned just short of two decades, 17 years of which have been in luxury hospitality with ITC Hotels before joining DLF.

He has been felicitated with several prestigious national awards including those by Business World and Hotelier India magazines in the past. He is known as an Innovative Hotelier accredited with the opening of various award-winning restaurants.

He carries a history of hospitality, and his passion and learnings reflect in his current position, resulting in the superlative F&B experience one can indulge in at both DLF Emporio and The Chanakya.

Being a certified tea sommelier along with a food and wine connoisseur who also loves his malts, he is conversant with luxury. In his spare time, he enjoys reading about watches, automobiles and all things indulgent from a perspective of luxury retail & F&B.

Talking about his new position at DLF Luxury Malls, Prashant Gupta commented: “I am thankful to DLF to have been given the opportunity and responsibility to lead the DLF Luxury Malls. I am confident in our future, and I look forward to building on the great foundation and the growth potential of the business.”