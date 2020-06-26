Welspun India Limited launches an exclusive range of anti-viral home textiles; partners with HealthGuard Corporation, Australia

Welspun India Limited, the global leader of home textiles, has announced the launch of an exclusive range of anti-viral home textile products for the Indian market.

An extension of Welspun India’s recent foray into the health and hygiene category, the anti-viral products include terry towels, bed linens, rugs and carpet along with re-usable cloth mask, and will be made available to the customers under brands – SPACES and Welspun Health. To introduce this revolutionary range, the company has partnered with Australia headquartered HealthGuard Corporation – leaders in tailored non-invasive healthcare products.

The outbreak of COVID-19 continues to reform the ‘new normal’ creating a need for items that will become an integral part of every individual’s lives. Research has indicated that virus and bacteria can remain active on textile surfaces for a couple of days as per WHO, thus the need for anti-viral home textiles.

Taking cognizance of this and keeping customer’s safety at the core, the company has created an innovative home textile range that is treated with HealthGuard AMIC technology, which has shown outstanding preliminary results against the Human Strain SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19). HealthGuard AMIC has already proven 99.94 percent effectiveness against Corona Virus, combating the spread of harmful viruses through textiles. This technology not only has anti-viral, but also anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties. Furthermore, the anti-viral properties in this technology has high wash durability and can stay active on treated textiles for minimum 30 domestic washes, ensuring long lasting protection for the consumers. Authenticated with superior quality, the HealthGuard AMIC technology has been tested as per international test standards such as AATCC: 100 (MS2) and ISO 18184 (H1N1).

Commenting on the launch, Dipali Goenka, CEO and Jt MD, Welspun India Limited said, “In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Welspun India has consistently innovated to address evolving consumer requirements. Having recently ventured into the health and hygiene category with Welspun Health, we are now launching a range of high quality anti-viral home textiles. We have partnered with the Australian HealthGuard Corporation to integrate cutting-edge technology that will minimize the spread of harmful viruses.”

Dr. Christopher Harvey, Chairman, HealthGuard Corporation, Australia said, “Our motto is that every human of the world should be able to afford a hygienic fabric for a healthier lifestyle. While doing our novel work to cater to the global demand, we developed a suitable particle, which destroys the envelope virus cell wall. Enveloped Virus are fatal to human life in some cases and our anti-viral product HEALTHGUARD AMIC exhibits excellent performance in destroying deadly virus. We are happy to partner with Welspun India Limited, the world leader in home textiles for offering HealthGuard AMIC anti-viral home textiles. Welspun will be the exclusive partner in India for offering this anti-viral home textiles solutions. ”

Housing 30 patents, innovation and technology has always been an integral part of Welspun India’s DNA. The company has always focused on the needs of consumers and catered to them with innovations like Nanocore technology, which prevents dust mites and other allergens from entering home linens. Additionally, the company introduced an industry-defining, multi-level traceability process Wel-Trak™ that tracks finished products back to the raw material as well as HygroCotton technology which traps the air in its core thereby making terry towels bloom after every wash and regulates a bedsheet’s temperature naturally.