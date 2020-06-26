Pepsi joins hands with NRAI, Swiggy to support restaurant community

Beverage brand Pepsi on Thursday announced a fund-raising initiative in association with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and leading online food delivery aggregator Swiggy to provide 25 lakh meals to the workers of restaurant community who are in distress.

According to a ANI report: As part of the initiative, whenever any consumer adds any soft drink to a meal order on Swiggy from June 25 to July 19, Pepsi will contribute part of the proceeds in respect of each soft drink ordered to the NRAI COVID-19 Relief Corpus.

This fund will be further used to provide meals (dry ration) to restaurant workers who are suffering due to the current challenging times, said the beverage company.

The offer is valid on any packaged soft drinks ordered from restaurants listed on Swiggy platform which includes carbonated soft drinks, packaged iced tea, packaged juices and packaged juice-based drinks and is not restricted to just the purchase of Pepsi.

“The restaurant industry is an integral part of our ecosystem and has been severely impacted by the ongoing health challenge. Both restaurants and restaurant workers are struggling,” said a PepsiCo India spokesperson.

“Hence, in our endeavour to find various meaningful ways to provide support to the ecosystem, we found that mobilising a movement with consumers and providing food security support to our restaurant workers and their families who are in distress is a timely intervention and need of the hour.”