Bonn Group launches range of cupcakes, barcakes

Cakes and other bakery products are one of the most selling food segments in India during the times of coronavirus pandemic. Cashing in on the opportunity FMCG player Bonn Group of Industries has expanded its cake portfolio.

The brand has unveiled a range of eggless cupcakes and barcakes in mix fruit, chocolate and vanilla flavours across the North Indian states of Delhi, UP, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The cakes are soft and baked hygienically to perfection. They have the taste of real fruits and chocolate.

In India, cakes market is fragmented and is still growing because of the product variants across flavors, sizes and packaging. The manufacturers are developing new products at an affordable price to satisfy the needs of the consumers. During uncertain times of COVID-19, comfort foods have been winning over the customers for their long shelf life and relatively low cost.

“The demand for comfort foods like biscuits, breads and cakes has gone up during the lockdown period. Cake is something which is being liked by all the family members irrespective of their age group. It is one of the best, easy and affordable snacking options with tea and any other hot beverages. As the restaurants are shut and people still not confident about ordering food from outside, consumers are turning to comfort food items. Moreover, cakes are not only rich in taste but also high on health too. This will facilitate Bonn’s strategic expansion while assuring the brand remains sustainable and catering to people’s need in these changing times,” said Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries.

The barcakes and cupcakes are available in 150 grams and 25 grams packs worth Rs 30 and Rs 5 respectively.