Select CITYWALK welcomes the new normal with disruptive initiatives

Select CITYWALK, one of Delhi’s most admired shopping centre, reopened on June 8 with strict SOPs as per government directives to ensure utmost safety, sanitization and social distancing as required for the post-COVID-19 environment. Select CITYWALK does not just ensure that visitors have a warm and welcoming retail experience at the shopping centre but has also introduced services to benefit consumers across Delhi-NCR, even if they wish not to visit yet.

As part of the ‘new normal’, Select CITYWALK has introduced a suite of services to ensure comfort and convenience to consumers by offering a seamless retail experience. These services offer hassle-free access to products and a process with minimal human interaction.

As part of the new services portfolio, Select CITYWALK now offers concierge services for all queries, contactless ordering and home delivery services, personal shopper service, curbside pickup and on the anvil is the introduction of the online shopping guide.

Select CITYWALK’s concierge services digitally offer immediate answers to consumer queries to have greater engagement and nurture relationships. The shopping centre promotes this through their WhatsApp application platform, directing consumers through a series of click to WhatsApp ads across their social media. Consumers can easily enquire about mall safety procedures, timings, delivery etc., with a chatbot to respond to frequently asked questions and a connect with individual stores for brand related queries at the same time.

Select CITYWALK has also introduced direct delivery service through WhatsApp ordering. Consumers can order their favorite beauty product or the phone that they have been eying during lockdown or something as basic as a simple white shirt can be picked from the store of their choice, bought through various payment options and delivered to their home.

Through the personal shopper service, which is apt for the current scenario, keen customers are being encouraged to pre-book shopping slots on the website and enjoy hassle-free shopping experience. They can book a shopping session with a stylist who actually helps them find the right product. This service has already garnered great popularity and witnessed its first record sale of over Rs 1 lakh from its first shopper and many more successful sessions thereafter. Customers can either pay directly to the store through various payment options or pay cash on delivery.

Designed with safety in mind, the shopping centre has also set up a curbside pickup desk at the rear entrance keeping in mind minimal interaction and trouble-free experience to get the order picked. The orders can be placed through the Select CITYWALK concierge and will be ready for contactless curbside pickup at a specific time.

As a further convenience to all visitors, a digital shopping guide with the best and latest offerings from all brands will also be introduced shortly.

Speaking on the reopening and introduction of new initiatives, Nimish Arora, Director and Interim CEO, Select CITYWALK said, “We are mindful of the great responsibility and stringent measures required to operate a public space in the current scenario. Our safety standards are implemented with the utmost vigilance and meticulousness. The new consumer initiatives have been introduced with an understanding towards the needs of the consumer and the changing digital scenario. We thus intend to bring the retail experience our visitors have till date enjoyed, online with personalized services, which they can avail in their homes, allowing them to bring Select CITYWALK home.”

Visitors at Select CITYWALK will be assured of the utmost safety standards and practices. There will be temperature checks at entry points. Masks are mandatory for all visitors to the premises. A visitor registration book is being maintained for records, and all visitors have been advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. A disinfection tunnel has been set up at the entrances for visitors to offer a safe and efficient disinfection process if they are comfortable passing through the same. Hand-sanitizers have been made available to visitors at all public spaces.

The shopping centre has made subtle tweaks in design for social distancing while visiting. Markings for social distancing are present on escalators; whereas elevators are operating on a limited capacity, with a maximum of 4 people to an elevator. The same has also been enforced in retail outlets and f&b areas. Markings in each store have been placed to ensure social distancing norms. The same is being followed at the food court, with ensuring a reduced seating space. Proper marking at counters and cash registers have been done to stop crowding and plexiglass shields at checkout points have been installed.

Sanitization is being maintained across all public areas and retail outlets, and F&B spaces as well every 30-60 minutes. All public areas in the shopping centre are being disinfected thoroughly with user-friendly disinfectant mediums. In coordination with the food courts and retail outlets, all staff is wearing facemasks, and sanitizers have been placed at the entry of each store. Air conditioning is being maintained as per the CPWD guidelines with utmost precautions.